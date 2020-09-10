Yisrael Beytenu MKs in quarantine due to contact with virus carrier

Head of the Yisrael Beytenu party, MK Avigdor Liberman, has entered quarantine due to having come into contact with a confirmed virus carrier. Fellow party members Evgeny Sova and Oded Forer have also entered isolation.

Liberman and fellow party MKs visited several Samarian towns this Sunday and met with Samarian Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, who discovered today that he has contracted the coronavirus.