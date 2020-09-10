Shas MK: Losing public confidence means losing ability to enforce policies

Speaking this morning on Kan Bet, MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) described the lost of public confidence in the government, particularly in haredi communities, and noted that this has a direct impact on the government's ability to execute its policies.

"The main tool at a government's disposal is public confidence," Arbel said. "This is a more powerful tool than any other means of enforcement used to bring down the morbidity rate. Unfortunately, the perception that the government has been acting without logic, without real strategy or forethought, has eroded public confidence to the extent that many people simply do not trust the government to come to to the right decisions anymore."