11:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Yakir Yerushalyim ceremony awards Jerusalem’s all-star citizens Read more Kalman Samuels, founder of Shalva, recognized for life’s work benefiting thousands of children with disabilities and their families. ► ◄ Last Briefs