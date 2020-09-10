Former IDF Chief of Staff: Govt lacks strategy, clarity, leadership

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot has launched a scathing attack against the government on its handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"When the government imposes lockdown restrictions and demands social distancing, and the public has no faith in the government's decisions, this is an appalling development. What we are seeing is a combination of a lack of overall strategy, clear messages, and strong leadership to inspire confidence at this difficult time. We have to tell the public the truth. The role of any government is to provide hope and a clear vision going forward."

Eizenkot was speaking at a conference of the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center.