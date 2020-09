10:26 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Samaria Council head has contracted coronavirus Head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, has contracted the coronavirus. He made the announcement on his Facebook page and added that he has entered home quarantine. ► ◄ Last Briefs