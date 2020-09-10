10:08 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Gov't doesn't have vital up-to-date statistics on impact of closures State comptroller Matanyahu Engelman has published a document containing information related to Bituach Leumi (Social Security) during the coronavirus epidemic period, in which he alleges that the government does not have vital up-to-date information on unemployment rates, and that its ability to make informed decisions on closures and other restrictive measures is therefore impaired. ► ◄ Last Briefs