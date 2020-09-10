Health Minister: Need to treat each sector equally and lockdown nationwide

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein expressed his frustration at the current situation, and insisted that a total lockdown now seems unavoidable.

"I don't see any other way to bring the morbidity rate down," he said. "We've tried to avoid imposing a nationwide lockdown, but that has its own drawbacks too. Every time we try to impose tailor-made restrictions for individual communities, those who haven't been 'let off the hook' come to protest outside my house."