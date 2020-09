09:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Young boy bitten by yellow scorpion near Mitzpe Ramon A young child has been bitten by a yellow scorpion near Mitzpe Ramon. MDA personnel treated the child and transported him to Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva in moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs