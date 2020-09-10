MK Shaked: The Attorney-General will not determine who is PM

Chairman of the Yamina faction, MK Ayelet Shaked, took to Twitter this morning to express her dismay at what she sees as the Attorney-General's unjustified intervention in the political sphere.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit recently convened a special panel to discuss the question of the supposed incapacity of the Prime Minister, Binyamin Netanyahu.

"The Attorney-General is not the person who will decide on the identity of the Prime Minister," Shaked wrote. "The Knesset decides on such matters. Attempts to overthrow the Prime Minister only serve to undermine democracy."