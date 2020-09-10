|
News Briefs Elul 21, 5780, 10/09/20
'With 4,000 new virus cases every day, traffic light system is useless'
Professor Dror Mevorach, the director of Hadassah Ein Kerem's coronavirus department, told Galei Tzahal this morning that he does not see that the country has a viable option other than total lockdown in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
"The 'traffic light' program might have succeeded if it had been put in place a month ago," he said, "but at this point, when we have around 4,000 new cases being diagnosed every day - and around 3,200 of them aren't from localities with high rates of the virus - what is the alternative to lockdown? If someone else has a better idea, let him explain how it will work. Unfortunately, I expect the number of virus cases in the country's retirement homes to spike soon. I understand the hardship a lockdown causes, but what else can we do?"
