Tel Aviv mayor: Traffic light system will fail unless we have real lockdown

Speaking on Kan Bet this morning, Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai added his voice to those asserting that Prof. Gamzu's "traffic light" program has failed.

"If we had a proper lockdown, without any travel between cities, then maybe we could start to talk about this 'traffic light' system," he said. "But my estimate is that around ten percent of people who work in Tel Aviv arrive int the city each day from 'red' localities. If that continues, the 'traffic light' system can't possibly work."