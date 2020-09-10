|
News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
New restrictions will be designed to have less severe impact on economy
Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Prof. Hezi Levy, director-general of the Health Ministry, insisted that more severe restrictions would have to be imposed on the general populace in order to bring coronavirus contagion rates down.
"We have no choice other than to impose stricter regulations," he said, "regulations that will have a significant impact on our daily lives, but will hopefully have a less severe impact on the economy."
