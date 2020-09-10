MK Yaalon declares he won't follow lockdown restrictions if imposed

Writing on his Twitter account today, MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) proclaimed his determination not to abide by any lockdown orders imposed by the government, along with his intention to continue to attend the mass demonstrations that have become a regular occurrence, protesting against the rule of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"Attempts to stop the protests by imposing national lockdowns will not prevent me from heading to the protests," he wrote. "I am concerned about coronavirus, but I am even more concerned about the epidemic of corruption and lies that is being spread by Netanyahu and his cronies, who are attacking the rule of law and democracy itself, even as the unemployment and mortality rates increase under their failed leadership."