09:05
Reported
News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
MK Zohar: 'Rotten minority of police must be purged'
Speaking on Kan Bet this morning, coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar (Likud) called on substantive changes to be made to the law enforcement system.
"At a faction meeting yesterday, everyone agreed that the time had come for making changes to the prosecution service and to the police force - which seem to have lost the power of deterrence," he said. "Of course there are also excellent law enforcement officials, but a minority are rotten and must be purged."
