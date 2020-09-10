'Attorney-General has no authority to decide on PM's legal incapacity'

Former Justice Minister Prof. Daniel Friedman spoke with 103 FM this morning and weighed in on the question of the Prime Minister's incapacity to fufill his role, as raised by the Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit.

"It is not within the authority of the Attorney-General to declare the Prime Minister incapable of fulfilling his role," Friedman said. "This matter has become politicized. If it was a legal issue - and there is great doubt whether it is so - it would be referred to the courts to decide."