Forecast: Warmer today, heatwave conditions to persist until Sunday

Today: A slight increase in temperatures; heavy to extreme heatwave conditions in all parts of the country.

Friday: A slight drop in temperatures which will remain above the seasonal average, with heatwave conditions persisting in all parts of the country, and high levels of humidity in coastal regions.

Shabbat: Temperatures stable at above the seasonal average; heatwave conditions will persist, as will high levels of humidity in coastal regions.

Sunday: A slight reduction in temperatures and a significant drop in heatwave conditions. However, temperatures will remain above the seasonal average, primarily in higher areas and the interior of the country.