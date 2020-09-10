Public health services head: Gamzu's 'traffic light' program has failed

Dr. Sharon Alroy Preis, temporary head of public health services at the Health Ministry, told Kan Bet this morning that the "traffic-light" program designed by Prof. Ronni Gamzu, the government's coronavirus czar, is not attaining its goals and that there is therefore no other option than a full lockdown.

"We intend to propose a full lockdown to the coronavirus cabinet later today," she noted, "in light of the continued rise in the number of cases diagnosed."