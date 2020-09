08:14 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Police dispersed around 100 party-goers in Beer Sheva last night Last night, police dispersed a "nature party" with around 100 participants in Be'er Sheva. Two people suspected of having organized the party were detained for questioning. ► ◄ Last Briefs