Blue & White minister: We won't tolerate attacks on judicial system

Science & Technology Minister Yizhar Shai (Blue & White) told 103 FM this morning that his party will not tolerate any actions taken that negatively impact the judicial system.

"We will not allow the establishment of a committee to conduct investigations into the conduct of the law enforcement system," he said. "It won't happen on our watch. We won't give a stamp of approval to attacks on the institutions that protect the rule of law. The price to pay for such attacks is democracy itself - an unthinkable price to pay."