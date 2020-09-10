Minister Hanegbi: Huge gulf between Likud, Blue & White on legal issues

Minister for Settlement Affairs Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) told Reshet Bet this morning that, "There is a huge gulf between the positions of Likud and Blue & White on legal issues. The media are constantly digging up serious issues relating to law enforcement officials.

"The Prime Minister did not invent all the issues being raised," he added. "There are very real problems here that infuriate us, and we intend to demand investigations on the conduct of the officials concerned."