Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 US has 7th highest per capita fatality rate from coronavirus in world According to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, the countries with the highest death rates from the coronavirus pandemic, in descending order, are: Peru (93.71 deaths per 100,000 residents); Spain (63.34); Bolivia (62.51); Chile (62.37); Ecuador (62.20); Brazil (60.85); the United States (57.87).