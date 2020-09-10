'Superbugs far more dangerous than coronavirus' says scientist

An Australian scientist has publically warned that the danger posed by "superbugs" (antimicrobial resistance, or AMR) is far greater than that of the coronavirus.

Dr. Paul De Barro told The Guardian: “If you thought Covid was bad, you don’t want anti-microbial resistance. I don’t think I’m exaggerating to say it’s the biggest human health threat, bar none. Covid is not anywhere near the potential impact of AMR.”

“We would go back into the dark ages of health.”