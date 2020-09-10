'Decision to restrict lockdowns to night curfews was political'

Prof. Hagai Levine, a member of coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu's advisory committee, told Galei Tzahal this morning that, "The decision to impose nighttime curfews was made for political reasons, against the advice of experts."

According to Levine, "We have to exploit the opportunity provided by the upcoming holiday period to take draconian steps, and at the same time encourage people to conduct any necessary activities in the open air, where the danger of contagion is substantially less."