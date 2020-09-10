Gov't considering national lockdown spanning entire holiday period

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Health Ministry director-general Prof. Hezi Levy, and coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu will be presenting a number of suggestions for stricter coronavirus regulations at a cabinet meeting later today, to be imposed on the entire country during the High Holiday period.

Among their proposals will be a total lockdown on all towns and cities from the eves of the festivals and continuing through the days of the festivals themselves. Another option under consideration is a total lockdown spanning the entire holiday period.

Edelstein and Levy reputedly support the more restrictive of the options under consideration.