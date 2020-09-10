Israel update: 3904 new coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours

According to updated figures from the Health Ministry, 3,904 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, out of 44,717 tests conducted - 8.7% positive.

The number of coronavirus victims, meanwhile, remains stable at 1,054 people since the epidemic's outbreak.

The number of those categorized as seriously ill in the nation's hospitals, meanwhile, has dropped from 477 to 474 in the last day, while the number of those on ventilators has remained stable at 133 people.