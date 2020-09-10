|
07:22
Reported
Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
Saudi FM tweets: We support a Palestinian state with 1967 borders
The Saudi Foreign Minister has written on his Twitter account that Saudi Arabia "supports making every possible attempt to reach a just and stable settlement to the Palestinian question that will enable the Palestinian people to have an independent state of their own, according to the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital."
The statement was made to the background of ongoing reports alluding to a rapprochement between Israel and Muslim Arab states in the region.
