Hezbollah allies denounce US sanctions

A powerful political group allied with Hezbollah on Wednesday denounced the US sanctions imposed against one of its senior members, saying they infringe on Lebanon’s sovereignty and will not succeed in extracting any concessions, The Associated Press reports.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury sanctioned two former Lebanese Cabinet ministers who are allied with Hezbollah. The sanctioned officials are former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil and former public works and transportation minister Youssef Fenianos. Khalil is currently a member of the Lebanese Parliament.