News BriefsElul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20
Biden: Trump's behavior is 'almost criminal'
Biden’s criticism came after journalist Bob Woodward released recordings of interviews he held with Trump, for his forthcoming book “Rage,” in which the President acknowledged downplaying the threat of the coronavirus.
Biden called Trump’s comments to Woodward, compared to his public downplaying of the virus’s threat earlier this year, “disgusting,” in an interview with CNN, adding, “I truly don't get it.”
