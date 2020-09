04:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Report: Netanyahu to consider legislation concerning the judicial system Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu informed members of the Likud that he intends to examine Minister Ze’ev Elkin's proposal, who demanded that laws concerning the judicial system be promoted in the Knesset, even without consent or coordination with Blue and White, Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday. ► ◄ Last Briefs