03:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20 Government approves budget increase for 2020 The government on Wednesday night approved a budget increase of 11 billion shekels for 2020. Also approved were a plan to bring about 2,000 members of the Falashmura to Israel, increased benefits for the disabled, an increase in the defense budget of more than 3 billion shekels, budgets for educational programs, development and strengthening of settlement in Judea and Samaria and more. ► ◄ Last Briefs