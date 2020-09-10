Senior DHS official: I was told to stop providing analysis on Russia

A senior Department of Homeland Security official says he was told to stop providing intelligence analysis on the threat of Russian interference in the 2020 election, in part because it “made the President look bad.”

The official, Brian Murphy, who until recently was in charge of intelligence and analysis at DHS, said in a whistleblower complaint that on two occasions he was told by acting Homeland Security secretary Chad Wolf to stand down on reporting about the Russian threat. He added that Wolf told him “that these instructions specifically originated from White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.”