  Elul 21, 5780 , 10/09/20

Pfizer and BioNTech aiming for COVID-19 vaccine by October

Pfizer and BioNTech are confident they can have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus ready for regulatory approval by the middle of October or early November, BioNTech CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin told CNN on Tuesday.

"It has an excellent profile and I consider this vaccine ... near perfect, and which has a near perfect profile," Sahin told the network in an exclusive interview.

