23:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Saudi Arabia to permit all flights from Israel to pass over its airspace Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has agreed to permit all flights from Israel to pass over its airspace. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs