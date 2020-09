22:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Cuomo to permit indoor dining, but with heavy restrictions Read more These include a 25% occupancy limit, no service after midnight and no bar service. Masks will be required when not sitting at a table. ► ◄ Last Briefs