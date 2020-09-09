|
21:54
Reported
News BriefsElul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20
Coronavirus Cabinet to decide: full/partial lockdown?
The Coronavirus Cabinet will convene tomorrow (Thursday, Sept. 10) to decide how to run the country over the High Holidays.
According to a Channel 12 report, the three options being considered are: defining the whole country as an "orange" area with all the implications involved, leaving most facilities open with the exception of leisure and allowing companies to function as usual, and the third - a full shutdown like the one on Passover.
Last Briefs