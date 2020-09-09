Haniyeh: Israel has no right to Temple Mt

Head of the Hamas terrorist group, Ismail Haniyeh, said Israel has no right to the Temple Mount.

In a meeting with the head of the al-Quds International Foundation in Beirut, Haniyeh said that Jews have no right to the platform of the al-Aqsa Mosque, the ground beneath it, or any part of it.

Haniyeh said the site was the sole property of the Muslim nation and that the "Occupation" was not privy to it or "any other part of Palestine."