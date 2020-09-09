Lapid: Blue and White can't remain in coalition

Head of the opposition, MK Yair Lapid, said Blue and White could not remain in the government after PM Netanyahu's "crazed" opening statement at the Likud faction meeting today (Wednesday, Sept. 9).

"After the Prime Minister calls on an independent inquiry into the dealings of the prosecution [in his trial], Blue and White can't continue on this poisonous path. Netanyahu keeps trying to stomp out Israel's democracy. They can't continue supporting that," he said.