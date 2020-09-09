Fears of Dems 'stealing' elections after Zuckerberg controversy

After Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a video of himself saying that, "What we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the American people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or weeks to make sure all the votes are counted," many political analysts began questioning the reasoning behind the comments.

Fox News commentator Laura Ingraham mockingly tweeted back at Zuckerberg:

"'Preparing the American people' for Democrats to steal an election if Trump wins on Election Night."