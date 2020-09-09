Report: CNN airbrushes controversial logo from 70s Biden pic

According to a Fox News report quoted by Breitbart, CNN airbrushed the Redskins controversial logo that has since been removed from the team's apparel, from a picture of Biden and his son taken in the 1970s.

The report states that in CNN's recent documentary, Fight for the White House: Joe Biden’s Long Journey, the network simply took out the part of the picture that didn't fit its narrative.

In the original photo, taken in what appears to be an NFL game, Biden's son is wearing a hat with the traditional Washington Redskins logo.