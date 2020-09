18:52 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Trump: Biden 'weak', 'will cave to China' During a campaign rally in North Carolina yesterday (Tuesday, Sept. 8) President Trump said Democratic Party presidential candidate Sen. Joe Biden was "weak" and "would always cave in to China," according to a Breitbart News report. ► ◄ Last Briefs