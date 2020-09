16:40 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Young Israel condemns Fatah for praising Munich terrorists Read more Olympic Committee asked to ban PA after ruling Fatah party says 1972 Munich Massacre 'embodied meaning of courage and boldness.' ► ◄ Last Briefs