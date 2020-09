16:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 PA's annual libel: 'Extremist Jew' burned Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1969 Read more PA illustrates the anatomy of a libel when it commemorates the arson at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1969. ► ◄ Last Briefs