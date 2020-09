15:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Norway arrests suspect linked to 1982 attack on Paris Jews Read more Arrest made in connection with anti-Semitic attack in which 6 people were murdered at a Paris restaurant in 1982. ► ◄ Last Briefs