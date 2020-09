14:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 53-y-o suspected of stealing tens of thousands of shekels from elderly Police arrested 53-year-old resident of Jisr a-Zarqa on suspicion of stealing tens of thousands of shekels from elderly people in the Hadera area. ► ◄ Last Briefs