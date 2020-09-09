Lapid: Entire country in tumult because PM's immersed in indictments

Opposition leader Yair Lapid reacted to the rejection of a proposal in the Knesset to prevent a criminal defendant from running for president.

“The whole country is in a tumult because we have a prime minister who's immersed in indictments. What we asked that the President of the State, the emblem of the State not be with an indictment. Even this Blue and White didn't support. I don't know what to say about it anymore."