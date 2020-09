13:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Indictment filed against Rosh HaAyin attacker The Central District Attorney's Office filed an indictment in the Central District Court against Walid Mansour, a 23-year-old resident of Jenin who carried out a stabbing attack in Rosh HaAyin. ► ◄ Last Briefs