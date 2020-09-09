Finance Minister emergency discussion with business representatives

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz will hold an emergency discussion with representatives of the business sector tomorrow, ahead of the Coronavirus Cabinet meeting that will take place tomorrow and is expected to engage in making decisions that are of great significance to Israeli economy activities.

"I'm opposed to imposing a general closure," said Minister Katz. "Imposing a general closure on the economy will be a mistake and will fatally harm the Israeli economy, which is in the stages of recovery and return to work. I will listen very attentively tomorrow to the words of the representatives of the business sector and represent them in the expected discussions. We have deployed an extensive safety net for employees, the self-employed, and business owners, which is working well, to enable them to get through the difficult period, until the Israeli economy returns to full activity.

"In addition, we're now approving a follow-up budget for 2020 that will allow government ministries to increase their activities in important areas, and any further restriction that is now imposed would severely hamper this important and vital process."