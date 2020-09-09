National Cyber ​​Network warns of malicious emails to organizations

In recent days, a message has been received in the email inboxes of employees in many organizations, allegedly sent from Israeli companies, containing a malicious file that infects the organization's network.

The National Cyber ​​Network warns against opening the file attached to these emails, which poses a danger to corporate systems, and calls on organizations to take action to prevent it from being opened in the organization or to identify an infection. In recent days, the system has been assisting a number of companies in which the file was received and opened. Apparently after the network is infected, the message continues to replicate and spread itself from organizations that have been infected to their mailing lists.