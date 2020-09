13:04 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 'Up to 40 thousand could die in Israel if we don't lock down' Read more Basing his estimate on a 3% fatality rate provided by doctors, Energy Minister Steinitz insists a lockdown is the only reasonable solution. ► ◄ Last Briefs