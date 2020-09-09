12:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Elul 20, 5780 , 09/09/20 Foreign Minister Ashkenazi meets with Chad's Cabinet Chairman Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi today met with Chad Cabinet Chairman Abdelkerim Deby and Chad's intelligence chief Ahmed Kogri. "I welcome Chad's decision to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries and lead to establishing diplomatic relations with other countries in Africa. We're committed to the process and the Foreign Affairs Ministry is ready to promote immediate cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, and water," said Minister Ashkenazi. ► ◄ Last Briefs